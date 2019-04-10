Grab your pencil and get ready to draw more of your favorite Outfits, back bling, and weapons with Epic Games’ second official how to draw book! This all-new collection includes step-by-step instructions and expert tips to make your sketches as epic as your in-game achievements and features the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.
By Epic Games
Fortnite (Official)
The Ultimate Locker: A Visual Encyclopedia
This is the essential resource Fortnite fans have been waiting for--the definitive guide to Fortnite Chapter One, featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.
By Epic Games
The Ultimate Locker features all your favorite Outfits, pets, back bling, harvesting tools, gliders, contrails, and emotes from Seasons 1 to X, jam-packed into a single book and brought to you exclusively by Epic Games. Arranged season by season and including rarity values, set information, and fun facts throughout, this is a must-have reference for all Fortnite fans.
In this legendary guide, learn to draw over 30 more of the game’s most popular icons–from the best Outfits to the most-envied back bling and gliders. You’ll go step-by-step with easy-to-follow instructions from rough sketch to detailed finish.
INCLUDES:
18 classic Outfits
5 awesome weapons
The most iconic back bling and gliders
Drawing guide
Expert art tips, including how to draw figures and perspective
YOU TOO can create drawings that will inspire fear in your enemies.