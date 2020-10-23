Frequently Asked Questions
What is HB Social Club?
HB Social Club is a program we created to allow influencers to stay up-to-date on upcoming titles from Hachette Books and Hachette Go. By signing up, you’ll receive a monthly newsletter with a form to request which books you’d like to receive from us that month, along with plenty of exciting news and exclusive offers!
What are the requirements to be accepted into the program?
The only requirements we have for becoming an HB Social Club member are to have over 1,000 followers on your main social media platform and an interest in nonfiction—that’s it! We also encourage members to fill out our self-identification influencer survey to help us better pair books with readers, but it is not required.
What’s expected from an HB Social Club member?
In short, nothing! Our program exists for the sole purpose of getting books into the hands of people who will enjoy them. Although we don’t require our influencers to review the titles they’ve been sent, we do really appreciate and love seeing our members posting about them on social!
Is this program open internationally?
Our program is only open to U.S. residents at this time.
How many people will receive each title?
That depends on which titles are up for offer each month. We will state how many copies are available in our monthly call for requests, with priority being granted to Own Voices reviewers.
Is there a limit to how many books you can request at a time?
Every month, we will send a call for requests and members will be able to choose two titles they’d like to receive (subject to availability).
How are you prioritizing Own Voices reviewers?
We’ve created an optional self-identification influencer survey that we encourage all of our reviewers to fill out. We plan to use this data to improve our ability to pair books by/featuring marginalized voices with a more diverse group of reviewers, and specifically those who identify as Own Voices readers. We also plan to use this data to ensure that Own Voices reviewers are prioritized to receive books that are relevant to them should we receive a number of requests in excess of what we have available to give.
Will there be paid partnership opportunities?
We currently do not offer paid partnership opportunities at Hachette Books or Hachette Go, but may do so in the future. Our influencer survey allows members to indicate if they would be interested in paid partnership opportunities should they be introduced in the future, and those who indicate yes will be added to our list to notify when and if these opportunities become available.