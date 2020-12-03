BRAVELY

Inspiring Quotes & Stories from Trailblazing American Women

by Quotabelle  |  by Pauline Weger  |  Alicia Williamson

 

Discover empowering quotes and stories from American women past and present in Bravely, a beautiful collection from the team behind Quotabelle.

 

From the authors of Beautifully Said and Grit & Grace comes Bravely, an inspiring collection of quotes and true stories from America’s trailblazing women. Full of wisdom that’s both timeless and timely, Bravely introduces readers to unforgettable legends, little-known groundbreakers, and today’s changemakers who embody the promise and cherished ideals of our nation. Linked to iconic events, memorable milestones, much-loved landmarks, and female firsts, the muses highlighted in this captivating gift book embolden us to help shape a brave, bright future.

 

Designed to celebrate and empower female historymakers, this unique project highlights a variety of women hand-selected by Quotabelle, a start-up that seeks to elevate women’s voices through the power of words.

 

BRAVELY JOURNAL

A Guided Journal for Imagining a Future You'll Love

by Quotabelle  |  by Pauline Weger  |  Alicia Williamson

 

Your story. Your ideas. Your future. Unlock your unique potential with the Bravely Journal, an inspiring collection of guided prompts and empowering quotes by remarkable women past and present.

 

From the authors of BravelyBeautifully Said, and Grit & Grace comes a guided journal designed to spark the imaginations of today’s changemakers. Drawing on some of the most iconic themes from the Bravely book — including courage, resilience, compassion, and creativity — this beautiful, content-rich journal features more than 90 quotations alongside thought-provoking prompts. Its pages give you space to record and reflect on your personal story while mapping out next chapters. Filled with inspiring bios, share-worthy wisdom, and expert tips for making your indispensable voice heard, the Bravely Journal is a perfect companion for crafting a life of purpose. It also makes an ideal gift to mark a milestone, kick start a new project, or rev up a team.

 

The Bravely Journal is part of a collection of print goods dedicated to celebrating and empowering female historymakers that has been created by Quotabelle, a start-up with a mission to elevate women’s voices through the power of words.

SALUTATIONS & SIGNOFFS NOTCARDS

12 Deluxe Notecards & Envelopes

by Quotabelle  |  by Pauline Weger  |  Alicia Williamson

 

Revive the fine art of letter-writing, one card at a time, with Salutations & Signoffs, a set of deluxe notecards that features fascinating personal correspondence from some of history’s most celebrated figures.

 

This clever collection of 12 premium notecards and envelopes, housed in a keepsake magnetic-closure box, showcases opening and closing lines by historic letter writers — like Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe, John and Abigail Adams — printed in era-inspired colors and fonts. On the flip side of each card, you’ll find a unique twist courtesy of the creative storytellers at Quotabelle: a peek at the remarkable lives behind the lines, including a glimpse of the context for each featured letter.

 

Stylish and meaning-filled, Salutations & Signoffs Notecards are ideal for gifting and special correspondence.

Bravely Q&A

Bravely Q&A with Pauline Weger and Alicia Williamson of Quotabelle

What prompted you to write Bravely? As we were sourcing quotations for our first two books and Quotabelle.com (our patented digital inspiration gallery), we were stunned by how difficult it was to find words associated with cornerstone topics, like bravery, courage, ingenuity, and creativity, that were written or said by women. In the US, these […]
