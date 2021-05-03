About Legacy Lit

Books that give voice to issues, authors, and communities that have been marginalized, underserved, and overlooked.
Legacy Lit will publish narrative nonfiction, memoir, investigative, women’s interest, current events, social justice, cultural and empowerment titles, along with select fiction offerings.
“Fifteen years in book publishing have revealed to me a consistent craving by BIPOC authors, readers, and publishing insiders. That craving is to be understood, to be ‘seen.’ Legacy Lit will be a home for writers where there's a core understanding of culture and diversity. It’s an imprint where authors and staff can feel seen and heard, where books will be acquired, promoted and read by a team that authentically identifies with BIPOC authors. I’ve felt humbled by the excitement authors express when they meet me—a Black woman, someone of a brown hue—who understands their work without needing explanation, documentation. Our goal is to nurture and serve all people hungry for books that confirm their experience and history. I chose Legacy Lit as the imprint name because I offer our work as a gift to generations to come.”
Krishan Trotman | VP, Publisher